TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wife beats husband till he faints after catching him in bed with…

Whitemoney breaks down in tears as he tenders deep apology to…

Drama as lady sees her boyfriend on date with woman not knowing…

Drama as lady sees her boyfriend on date with woman not knowing she’s his boss

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian lady spotted her boyfriend at an eatery with another woman during work hours and decided to mark her territory.

She said that the day of the incident was her boss’ birthday so she went to buy food for members of staff and that was when she saw her man.

In a bid to send a message to the girl whom she thought her boyfriend was trying to woo she went and gave him a kiss on the lips after which she collected the piece of chicken on his plate.

READ ALSO

You’re putting me in trouble – Female firefighter begs…

Lady recounts giving her man money after losing his job only…

The girlfriend revealed that much after the incident, she sent her man messages but he is yet to reply any of them.

She shared; “Yesterday was my boss’s birthday. We went to get food for staff. When we got to the eatery, I saw my boyfriend with one girl that did makeup. I walked up to them, kissed him on the lips and collected his chicken. He hasn’t replied to any of my messages since.”

Interestingly the same Influencer whom she shared her story with, got a message from her boyfriend and he explained his side of the event.

He revealed that the lady his girlfriend saw him with was his boss and the stunt she pulled was uncalled for which is why he would not reply her messages.

He wrote; “I’m the boyfriend to that lady that pull up a stunt when she saw me with another lady. That lady is my boss at work we were just having lunch. I won’t reply her till kingdom come. Nonsense.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wife beats husband till he faints after catching him in bed with another lady

Whitemoney breaks down in tears as he tenders deep apology to Victoria Inyama,…

Drama as lady sees her boyfriend on date with woman not knowing she’s his…

Actress Oma Nnadi and husband recreate Omotola Ekeinde’s iconic steamy bedroom…

Big girls who snubbed me when I was broke have been sending me DMs – White Money…

Lady recounts giving her man money after losing his job only for him to use it…

“It’ll be a crime against myself and humanity to give all this beauty and…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija star, Beauty set to launch own reality show

Drama as lady sees her boyfriend on date with woman not knowing she’s his…

Man reveals foreign partners ended business contract after 2023 election…

APC national youth leader, Dayo Israel cries out after he was robbed in Abuja

“How I almost suffered heart attack after paying N100k bill during…

Actress Oma Nnadi and husband recreate Omotola Ekeinde’s iconic steamy bedroom…

“It’ll be a crime against myself and humanity to give all this beauty and…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More