“How I almost suffered heart attack after paying N100k bill during date” – Nigerian lady recounts

A woman by the name of Temi has revealed her nearly fatal experience that happened as a result of having to pay the bill for a date.

She revealed on Twitter that she brought a friend on a date and made a payment offer after they finished their meal.

But they received a charge for more than N100,000, and when they paid it, she started to have palpitations. (rapid, irregular heartbeat).

Temi gave her experience in response to a tweet in which a netizen suggested women should also start handling bills.

“I think more women should start paying on dates, you’ll see how relaxed and comfortable it’ll make you feel, the power & control it gives you after the date.

You’ll also feel comfortable to order anything to want on the menu as a boss bxtch

Ur still treating yourself anyway,” the post read.

In reaction, Temi shared her account, tweeting; “Omo I paid 100k plus bill on a date I took my lovely friend and I didn’t feel relaxed or powerful. In fact, my chest was very tight and I had palpitations.”

See her post: