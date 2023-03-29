“How I almost suffered heart attack after paying N100k bill during date” – Nigerian lady recounts

A woman by the name of Temi has revealed her nearly fatal experience that happened as a result of having to pay the bill for a date.
She revealed on Twitter that she brought a friend on a date and made a payment offer after they finished their meal.
But they received a charge for more than N100,000, and when they paid it, she started to have palpitations. (rapid, irregular heartbeat).
Temi gave her experience in response to a tweet in which a netizen suggested women should also start handling bills.
“I think more women should start paying on dates, you’ll see how relaxed and comfortable it’ll make you feel, the power & control it gives you after the date.
You’ll also feel comfortable to order anything to want on the menu as a boss bxtch
Ur still treating yourself anyway,” the post read.
In reaction, Temi shared her account, tweeting; “Omo I paid 100k plus bill on a date I took my lovely friend and I didn’t feel relaxed or powerful. In fact, my chest was very tight and I had palpitations.”
Omo I paid 100k plus bill on a date I took my lovely friend and I didn’t feel relaxed or powerful. In fact, my chest was very tight and I had palpitations https://t.co/ZNXCQkmftA
