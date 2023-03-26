“We never dated, she’s chasing clout” — Tallest corper debunks claims of relationship with ex-colleague

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Phillip Ayobami, a former corper dubbed tallest, refutes claims made by Ruth Innocent, an ex-colleague dubbed shortest corper, about their romantic relationship following viral photos on social media.

Ruth claimed in a Facebook post that they fell in love during orientation camp and had been together ever since.

In an unexpected turn of events, Phillip Ayobami denied having a relationship with Ruth. He accused her of being a clout chaser in order to gain attention on social media.

His statement reads in part;

“In view of the above, I want to categorically state that I and Innocent Ruth met in the year 2021 at Kayama NYSC orientation camp (Bayelsa State) where we were brought together as the tallest and shortest corps members as part of activities by the NYSC to create fun in camp.

“We never had any relationship during and after the orientation camp. It been two years those photos were taken and I haven’t set my eyes on her for over two years now (sic).

“I hereby advice Innocent Ruth to take down the post from all her social media platforms else face legal action”, he wrote.

