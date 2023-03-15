Lady humiliates boyfriend, collects phone and belt she gifted him (Video)

A lady publicly humiliated her boyfriend by taking back her gifts after catching him with another woman.

She was captured in a trending video accusing him of cheating on her and she called her man a male prostitute.

The furious girlfriend, who was raging in Yoruba language slapped him before ordering him to return the phone she bought for him.

She also took the belt he wore, while the lady she suspected him of cheating on her with called him her elder brother while asking what was happening. A netizen who shared the clip advised men never to allow a woman to feed them.

The boyfriend remained calm in the face of the public ridicule and walked out of that place with the other lady. It was at that point that the people present realised that the young lady believed to be his side chic was actually his younger sister.

