TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I make U-turn whenever I decide to leave my husband –…

“Is this a bar or an eatery” – Portable leaves many confused as…

Singer Burna Boy offends his sister at her birthday party as he…

Lady humiliates boyfriend, collects phone and belt she gifted him (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A lady publicly humiliated her boyfriend by taking back her gifts after catching him with another woman.

She was captured in a trending video accusing him of cheating on her and she called her man a male prostitute.

The furious girlfriend, who was raging in Yoruba language slapped him before ordering him to return the phone she bought for him.

READ ALSO

Nigerian lady vows never to shoot her shot again after being…

Surprise marriage proposal goes wrong as lady swallows ring…

She also took the belt he wore, while the lady she suspected him of cheating on her with called him her elder brother while asking what was happening. A netizen who shared the clip advised men never to allow a woman to feed them.

The boyfriend remained calm in the face of the public ridicule and walked out of that place with the other lady. It was at that point that the people present realised that the young lady believed to be his side chic was actually his younger sister.

Watch the video:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I make U-turn whenever I decide to leave my husband – Actress, Regina…

“Is this a bar or an eatery” – Portable leaves many confused as he unveils his…

Singer Burna Boy offends his sister at her birthday party as he exposes her real…

First wife attacks husband’s second wife on their wedding day (Video)

I caught my ‘virgin’ girlfriend sleeping with her brother – Heartbroken man…

Tallest corper falls in love with shortest corp member after meeting at NYSC…

Why I won’t assist my husband if he’s struggling financially – Nigerian feminist

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady humiliates boyfriend, collects phone and belt she gifted him (Video)

“I believe in Desmond Elliot” – Actress Efe Irele

“It is time for Joe to pick up his phone” – FFK calls out Joe Biden for…

BBN Angel reveals what goes on in her mind whenever she visits the toilet

“Don’t make the mistake I made” – Halima Abubakar warns ladies to…

“I get turned off when a guy dances in the club” – Tolani baj

“I promise to do better” – Singer Skales renders public apology to his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More