Lady recounts giving her man money after losing his job only for him to use it to chase women

A Nigerian woman has deeply regretted helping her ex-boyfriend when he was struggling on social media and called him out for gold-digging.

The entrepreneur Queen Ufuoma claimed that he lost his job and his company failed while they were still dating.

When he told her that he wanted to start over, she gave him support by providing him with 75% of the total amount of money he required.

The lady claimed that she regularly sent him airtime so he could stay in contact and avoid being stranded, but she later learned that he was using the money she gave him to care for other women.

Three years ago, she dumped him after the incident, but two months later, he began pleading with her for money. She sent him N20,000 and then blocked his contact.

Read her full narration below:

“Short story about my ex.

He lost everything, his job, business, etc he wanted to start all over, didn’t have the means, he told me the amount he needed for a fresh start, I gave him 75% of the total amount, consistently sent him airtime so he won’t be stranded, dude used the money to flex with different women, got a baby out of it, I silently walked away, barely two months later, he called me to tell me he’s not eaten since yesterday and doesn’t know who else to turn to for help, I still sent him 20k then I blocked him.

Three yrs later, he’s using another number to contact me to tell me the baby wasn’t his, the “baby mama” just wanted money, he demanded for a DNA test and she skipped town. All I said was “sorry about that” then I blocked him.

Baba dey my telegram dey chat with himself everyday as we speak. All my friends can confirm how generous I am, sometimes they wanna borrow money but instead I tell them not to pay back, some borrow and don’t pay back, na recently I enter wickedness phase of being stingy and it has been sweet, I’ll leave the phase when I know someone is worthy of my generosity.

In addition, he told me he knows I was trying to use money to trap him into marrying me. Like I said, men love gold diggers when they have gold.”