Lady seeks advice over boyfriend’s suspicious friendship with his ‘spiritual daughter’

A lady in dilemma has taken to social media to seek advice over her pastor boyfriend who hangs out with a lady he claims to be his spiritual daughter.

According to the lady, she and the said boyfriend are set to tie the knot in July, but she has become suspicious of his relation with a lady.

The narrator claims that the lady calls him at odd hours in the night, and when she complains, he defends her.

Read her full narration below:

“Please hide my identity..

I have been dating this guy for the past 2 years n we will be getting married somewhere around July.

He’s a pastor too.

He has been hanging out with a particular lady claiming that the lady is his spiritual daughter…. The kind of messages the lady sometimes send to him seems there’s something going on between them..

I have talked to my husband severally but seems he’s not ready to listen to me.

On Val’s day I was sleeping next to him when the lady called him. At first he didn’t answer the call, so I picked up his fone n told the lady to stay away from my husband to be.

He became angry n told me to respect myself, he was defending the lady even in my presence..

So I apologized.

That same evening, the lady called me to tell me that I’m a fool. I told him about it, but he didn’t say anything about it.