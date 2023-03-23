Man divorces wife after finding out she has two side boyfriends

An African American woman described how her first marriage ended because she couldn’t maintain faithfulness.

The lady identified on Twitter as @MrsKhandiCoated said her spouse ended their relationship after learning she had a boyfriend.

According to what she said, he instructed the side boyfriend to let his wife return home and not to see her ever again, but the side boyfriend claimed his wife wasn’t with him.

The side boyfriend informed the man that she had told him that she would be with her husband that very day and the whole thing was surprising to him too.

They both questioned her, and after she confessed to being with her childhood ex, they realized she had been cheating on both her husband and her first side guy.

She wrote ; The last straw in my first marriage was when my ex husband called my side boyfriend and told him it ends today.. to bring me home now and my side man told him that I told him I was with him today.. and they both grilled me till I admitted to being with a childhood ex.. madness that day

Side Nixxa text: Your husband just called me looking for you…thought you stayed home tonight?

Me looking at my phone while holding the love of my life’s hand…only to see a text from my husband coming thru

My ex husband really ruined a great relationship I had cus he wanna talk about vows n shiii.. still pissed bout this.”