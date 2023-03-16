Man in pains after receiving wedding IV from lady he ditched to focus on Peter Obi’s campaign

A Nigerian man who is a part of the Obidient support group opened up about how his involvement in politics impacted his love life.

The man who goes by the name Chude claimed that he broke off communication with a woman he was seeing early last year so that he could concentrate on campaigning for Labour Party candidate Peter Obi.

Though he withheld the date, he stated that the same woman, whom he called Chichi, had just sent him an invitation to her wedding.

Chude wished her well but added that he was more concerned with getting back the stolen mandate of the Nigerian people.

He said that one of the reasons the election’s result hurt him so much was because he neglected other parts of his life to devote all of his time to the Obi campaign.

Chude said; “Early last year, I stopped talking to this baby to focus fully on Peter Obi campaign.. She just sent me her wedding invitation this morning.

Congratulations Chichi! I wish you well, I’m still focused on recovering our stolen mandate though.😢 You see why this stolen mandate this dey pain me pass? I sacrificed everything”