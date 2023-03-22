Man rents N2.8m Lekki apartment only to discover the service charge is N2.1m

Popular socialite, Harri Obi expressed bitter regret over having paid for an apartment in Lekki, Lagos state, without thoroughly reading the lease.

He claimed that he saw an advertisement for a house whose rent was N2.8 million. He quickly made the payment to secure the property before someone else did, but he was unaware that the service fee was nearly equal to the rent.

Harri, who expressed his outrage on Twitter, later learned that the owners had set the service fee for the flat at N2.1 million.

The marketing manager provided a vague breakdown of the expenses, which totaled more than N7 million, including the utility bills and all the other items he would need to pay for.

He wrote; “Saw a rent of N2.8m, and I rushed to pay. Only to find out later that the service charge for the year without electricity expenses is N2.1m.

Lagos real estate companies 1 VS Harri 0.

Light consumption is N305/KW. As a remote worker who will be mostly at home and has a chandelier 86 inches TV, and other high-consuming electrical appliances, my electricity bill will amount to about N300k/month, N200k if I invest in an inverter.

From thinking I’ll pay N2.8m rent in Lekki to paying N7.3m is wild. Can’t even ask for a refund because I have started furnishing and doing other things. Furnishing will take another N10m. I was wondering why they had a handful of celebrity tenants here. E don clear now.”