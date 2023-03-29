Man reveals foreign partners ended business contract after 2023 election because‘we’re no longer working with Nigerians’

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A developer by the name of King Lupper has revealed his recent unexpected encounter with a foreign business he deals with.

He claimed that his business agreement with his foreign partners was terminated and that they told him they would no longer be dealing with Nigerians.

He claimed that the development occurred more than a week after the controversial presidential and national assembly elections that were plagued by widespread violence and claims of voter fraud.

King Lupper saud that after discovering on March 12th that he had been logged out of the company’s server, they offered to reimburse him for the money he had spent on certain offers.

He claimed to have checked his email and discovered the note informing him that the business had decided to no longer do business with Nigerians.

He wrote; “I have a business with foreign partners. I was log out of their server on the 12th of March 2023. I didn’t check my mail but when I stumbled on it yesterday, I was asked to send my account details to them for a refund. That they are no longer doing business with any Nigerian”

