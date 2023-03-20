Mechanic returns N10.8m erroneously transferred to his account (Video)

Mr. Timothy, a Nigerian mechanic, is being praised for showing genuine honesty and principle despite possible temptation.

A client made a mistake and accidentally deposited N10.8 million (Ten Million, Eight Hundred Thousand Naira) to the young man’s bank account.

In a clip, the money’s owner could be seen thanking Timothy and urging everyone to commend him for his sincerity.

The customer, whose identity was withheld, claimed that the mechanic who fixes his own vehicle went to the bank to return the money.

He exhorted those searching for a reliable mechanic to use Timothy whenever they required auto maintenance services.

After the client described what occurred, witnesses could be seen clapping and cheering in the viral video.

Watch the video below: