My boyfriend got angry because I didn’t fight ‘side chic’ I saw in his house – Lady narrates

A 25-year-old Nigerian woman has spoken out about how she supported her lover before he returned the favor by betraying and humiliating her.

According to Nancy, they dated for four years before he was involved in a mishap in 2021 and spent ten months in the hospital.

She took care of him during that time and left her position to work as an office assistant closer to the hospital.

After eight months, he was able to walk once more. Fortunately for her, a lucrative employment offer came along, which she accepted.

But because of the nature of her current work, it took a toll on their relationship and she was no longer as readily available.

Nancy revealed that she went to his place on a certain day to give him his druugs and saw another woman there but she did not confront the lady or ask him anything about it.

She had left his place without creating a scene and much to her shock, he came the next day upset that he didn’t fight for him.

Nancy wrote; “I’ve been dating this guy for 4yrs (or so I thought), he got to an accident 2021 & was hospitalised for 10months till he can be treated at home. I left my job and took an Office Assistant job near the hospital so I could be near him since both his parents are dead and his sister is married.

It took him 8 months to be able to walk on his own, so fast forward, I got a high paying job & I took it coz I have a life to live also and I’ve got siblings and bills so I wasn’t around much after being a caregiver for over a year and thank God he’s able to do stuffs himself. 2days ago was his refill for medication so I went to deliver it before going home, got there, knocked but the door was locked which is normal, went through the kitchen door and it wasn’t, got in he has a visitor so I waited till they are done.

This lady came out in my shorts/shirt and screamed upon seeing me, he came out, shocked, I hand over the medication and left. To my surprise, he showed up yesterday by 6am during our morning devotion (I stay in a 3bedroom flat with 4 other girls), embarrassed me in front of people that knows nothing about my private life shouting that I should have said something, beat the girl or him, destroy thing if I really loved him, that girls that their guys usually causes trouble. I’m a step from doing something really bad to him and I’m tryna be calm but I think I’m loosing my mind.”