Nigerian father, son jointly perform life-saving surgery

A Nigerian medical doctor who goes by the name Tochukwu Eneh, has disclosed that he and his Doctor father carried out a life-saving operation together.

The medical personnel revealed this via his Twitter account on Wednesday as he uploaded photos taken during the medical procedure.

Tochukwu was deeply excited to have worked side by side with his dad who has been in the profession for more than three decades.

He revealed that he and his dad were able to save the life of a patient on Tuesday night and voiced hope that in the near future, he would be able to brag about such experience.

He wrote; “Father and son saved a life last night. 30 yrs experience versus Dr Tc 😅. I’ll get there someday. #surgery”

