Nigerian man marries lady two years after sending her ‘kfb’ via DM

A Nigerian man who goes by the name Okunola Adebola Orogun shared how he discovered love thanks to a message he read in a post’s comment area.

He entered a woman’s direct message (DM) and sent the internet abbreviation “kfb,” which stands for “Kindly Follow Back.” She gratefully reacted by following him and sending a thank-you message.

Their discussion moved along, and that marked the beginning of his and Helena’s love story, which blossomed into a beautiful marriage.

In a tweet two years ago, Okunola expressed surprise that his chance followback request had resulted in him discovering his soul mate.

The man shared screenshot of the Twitter chat from March 2021 and wrote; “Omo, from kfb, Mo gbe aunty trabaye for life 😍😍”

See his post below: