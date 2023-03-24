Nigerians call for ban of new Hollywood horror movie ‘Children of the Corn’

Following the release of the Hollywood movie titled Children of the Corn, Nigerians have taken to social media to react.

On March 21, a movie promotion website announced that the horror film had opened in theaters, but it received a flood of responses that it had not expected.

Following the news, Nigerians using the microblogging platform flooded the comment section with requests that the film not be released in the nation’s theaters.

The term “Agbado,” which is Yoruba for corn, gained popularity after Bola Tinubu, the president-elect and a previous candidate for the APC, mentioned during his campaign that juvenile recruit soldiers could be fed it.

People used it as an internet joke and quip, but the movie’s release, which occurred after Tinubu won the presidential race, left people with a bad taste in their mouths.

While some demanded that it be canceled or barred from Nigerian soil, others saw it as material that could be used to make jokes online.

Children of the Corn is finally out!!! pic.twitter.com/1sILBVovLn — Every Movie Plug 🎬 🔌 (@everymovieplug) March 21, 2023

Reacting, @ose_anenih commented; Ah. Hollywood don do Children of Agbado horror movie for Nigerians, Dividends of democracy don dey show already.

@kevyndurang; Abeg no carry this movie come naija, my heart is fragile

@chriztool; Cant tell me anything.. Tinubu , sanwo olu and mc oluomo acted this movie .. na even horror movie

j0eeboyyy44; I don’t wanna be a child f the corn abeg we fit write petition to cancel the movie

@deshotcaller; “Nothing ever really dies in the corn” God abeg nau 😭😭😭😭

Lindaed0vue24; This horror film needs to be banned before e give us trauma

@agentnotime; Synopsis: The master of the cornfield has arrived to unleash his terror upon the dis-obedient agbadoriàns. Who will deliver them from their master? Is it garri or is it eba?