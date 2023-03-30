“We owe White Money an apology” – Reactions as 21-yr-old singer, Boy Spyce kisses Linda Osifo (Video)

Fast rising musician Gbekile David Osemeke better known as Boy Spyce and popular thespian Linda Osifo recently engaged in suggestive romantic behavior that set tongues wagging.

Recently, the Mavin act connected with the stunning screen diva and kissed her on the face, which was well received.

The two chose to produce content in the social media video that was inspired by the contentious singer Portable.

Boy Spyce called Linda “Portable” while referring to himself as “Burna Boy.” She then mimicked the viral tirade by the Zazuu star in which he claimed to be from a zoo.

The 21-year-old performer gave a brief speech before gingerly grabbing the 31-year-old actress by the cheeks and giving her a sweet kiss on the other cheek.

This sparked discussion among fans, some of whom brought up BBNaija star White Money’s remark that a man can get any lady he desires after acquiring wealth.

Watch the video below: