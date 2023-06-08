Veteran Nollywood actor, Harry B Anyanwu has been berated by netizens after he decided to join a viral social media trend of dancing shirtless.

The actor was shown in the video with eye-catching chains and tattered jeans as he enthusiastically danced to the popular song “Ojapiano” by KCee.

The 63-year-old actor gave it his all while fusing hip-hop fashion with traditional Igbo dance movements.

Unfortunately, a lot of fans disapproved of the sight, criticizing the veteran actor for engaging in what they believed to be unimportant activities given his advanced age.

Reactions trailing shirtless dance of Harry B Anyanwu

Okpashii wrote: ‘Normally no be all old man get sense to use his old age impact the next generation.’

Larry white: ‘Snr man go rest u no be small pikin again’

Java grams wrote: ‘Amature singer till date. No genre. Please concentrate on playing for masquerades.’

Emeka Peter penned: ‘he looks silly’

Sholabass wrote: ‘Am trying to read the comment of your colleagues, but seems they are not proud of you that’s why they are not commenting.’

Shola wrote: ‘No this has to stop pls.’

Watch the video below;