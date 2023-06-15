Nollywood actor, Junior Pope has taken to his Instagram page to mourn the death of his senior colleague, Don Brymo Uchegbu.

Recall that the veteran actor died in his sleep in the early hours of today Thursday the 15th day of June 2023.

Reacting to the sad news, Junior Pope took to his official Instagram page to pay tribute to Don Brymo.

In his caption, the actor revealed that all who walk the earth must die someday but the true heroes never die.

According to him, the deceased will live in his memory forever.

“All who walk the earth must die but the true heroes never dies. In our memory he will live forever, Rest well Don Brymo”, He wrote

See his post below;

ALSO READ: “Everyday I Thank God For Blessing Me With You” – Regina Daniels Pen Sweet Note To Husband Following His Inauguration (Photos)