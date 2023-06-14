Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has showered praises and prayers on her husband, Ned Nwoko following the success of his inauguration.

Recall that Mr Ned triumphed in his election as the Senator-Elect for his constituency in Delta state. The election took place on February 27, 2023.

Sharing loved-up photos taken from his inauguration, Regina Daniels thanked God for blessing her with her husband.

The actress described her hubby as a wonderful father and husband. She also said a powerful prayer for him.

“Dim oma everyday I thank God for blessing me with a wonderful father to the kids and wonderful husband to me….your days shall be long with good health ezigbo dim. 🤩❤️” She wrote.

