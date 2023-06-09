Charles Igechi, a priest affiliated with the Benin Catholic Archdiocese, has tragically been killed in an act of violence.

According to reports, gunmen shot and killed the priest along Agbor Road in the Ikhueniro area of Benin, the capital city of Edo State.

In an official statement, Catholic Archbishop Augustine Akubeze confirmed the incident and expressed his condolences.He called on the police to promptly investigate and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the priest’s death.

Akubeze revealed that Father Charles Onomhoale Igechi, who was ordained in August 2022, was ambushed and shot while returning to his place of duty. The priest’s lifeless body was later discovered at Boundary Street in Ikpoba Hill, situated in the Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area.

Father Igechi held the position of Vice Principal at St. Michael College, Ikhueniro. The news of his tragic death has deeply saddened the Catholic community. Archbishop Akubeze requested prayers for the peaceful repose of Igechi’s soul.

To honor the memory of Father Charles Igechi, a Mass will be held on June 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of the Bishop Kelly Pastoral Centre.