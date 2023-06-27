Nollywood actor, Muyiwa Ademola, has expressed his frustration with the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) for their inconsistent power supply.

In a social media post, the actor recounted how he returned home from work after 18 days and had his sleep continuously interrupted by the frequent power cuts and restoration.

Muyiwa Ademola vented his annoyance over the PHCN’s practice of cutting off and restoring power about 50 times within 24 hours. He called on the power company to improve their services and put an end to this frustrating act.

He also highlighted the noise pollution caused by the alarms installed in his area due to the frequent interruptions in the power supply.

The actor expressed his disappointment, mentioning that this has been going on for months and has resulted in the destruction of electrical appliances.

He emphasized the need for a more reliable power supply and urged the PHCN to address the issue promptly.

SEE POST BELOW;