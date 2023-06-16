A viral video circulating on social media has captured the moment a mother admitted to selling 5 out of her 6 children and others for money.

In the video, the young mother opened up about her dark past, renouncing her previous actions and dedicating her life to Christ. Shockingly, she admits to kidnapping and selling over 30 children.

According to the woman, she confesses to having sold five out of her six biological children, revealing that she received varying amounts of money for each child, with the lowest sum being N400,000. Disturbingly, she admits that she remains unaware of the purpose for which the children she hands over to her “contractor” are being used.

In response to inquiries about other children she had sold, she confesses to enticing the kids with candy and biscuits before selling them, estimating that she had sold approximately thirty children in this manner.

Watch the video below: