Tragically, a 30-year-old photographer named Usman Sani Goga has taken his own life in Babura Local Government area of Jigawa State.

According to the father of the deceased, the incident occurred on Wednesday at Akula Quarters in Babura Local Government. Goga used a rope to hang himself in his bedroom.

The spokesperson for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), CSC Adamu Shehu, also confirmed the incident. According to the information provided by the deceased’s wife, Goga dropped her off at a relative’s house around 2 PM, promising to pick her up later in the evening.

The wife recounted, “Around 5 PM, I tried calling his phone multiple times but received no response. Eventually, I decided to take a commercial vehicle home. When I arrived, I realized I didn’t have the keys and attempted to call his phone again, but still got no response.”

“With the help of a motorcyclist, I gained access to the house. To my shock, I saw my husband’s motorcycle parked, which was highly unusual. I rushed inside and found his body hanging from a ceiling fan hook in our bedroom.”

CSC Adamu Shehu stated that the body was brought down with the assistance of concerned individuals and security agencies. Goga was then rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The reason for Goga’s tragic decision is not yet known, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of his death.It is worth noting that the deceased had been married for approximately four months and was reportedly living happily with his wife.