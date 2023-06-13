Nollywood actress, Kemi Korede has penned a sweet note to her last child and daughter, Ayokade Jamat on her 9th birthday today, June 13.

Sharing a beautiful photo of her and the celebrant via Instagram, the actress described her last born as her special gift from God.

According to her, her baby girl is caring, loving, and kind-hearted.

Kemi Korede revealed that her daughter is a blessing to them all as she is the best baby sis to her older siblings.

In her words;

“It’s my small mommy’s birthday. Ewa bami gebgba ope o yeyeye. Oluwa Semilore o Moyo o! Oluwa semi lore o mi ole pamora. Ayokami Omo oninuire! My last born child. My beautiful angel! My ever smiling & kind-hearted baby! My special gift from God. You are indeed a blessing to us all. The best baby sis to your older siblings. So caring & loving. I am grateful to the Almighty God for another 365 days. Amy your smile never fade. I will not cry over you. May your light shine brighter. May your dreams come through! May you fulfill destiny. Kings & great men shall come your rising. You will not stumble or fall & you will not fail. Happy 9th birthday, my adorable princess. I love you forever & a day my love”.

See her post below;

