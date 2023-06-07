Drama erupted at a military barracks when a robbery suspect who got past security was apprehended in the act.

When the thief’s heist was stopped, soldiers were seen escorting him away in a video that went viral on social media.

Residents of the barracks expressed shock that a thief would be so brazen as to try to plunder the homes of military personnel while within a barracks.

Social media users expressed their shock and bemusement at what had happened in equal measure; some praised his bravery while others claimed he had a death wish.

Watch the video below:

Check out netizens reactions;

i_am_national wrote; Even Erekere no fit try dis thing we you do so

eleniyan_dontee; Chai who say village people are not real?? No be ordinary eye 😢Na one kind strong spell dem cast on him.. Eyin maami e forgive wa oo 🙌 🙏🙏

yomightyofficial_; Chai see as they get am finally cos nothing wey anybody wan tell me 🤦🏽‍♂️ inside barracks of all paces to steal chai

gbejoo; If na outside you rob soldier e dey okay, but you go rob soldier for barrack, wetin you want make GOC talk 😢? Bro it’s gone, no traces😢

Pvbloo_efe22; Give am em crown, na real idan

emperorjahgo; From my first sight of view I think say na Erekere but God save him 😂😂😂