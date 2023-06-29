Xxssive, the partner of Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing, has made a startling revelation about a potential sex tape involving him.

Taking to his Instagram page, the entertainer disclosed that there is a chance his sex tape or nude photos are in the possession of his ex-partner.

He recalled a time when he slept naked and expressed uncertainty about whether his ex took pictures of him.

In an effort to prevent future blackmail, Xxssive decided to inform the public about the situation.

He stated that he would rather embarrass himself than allow someone else to disgrace him with his intimate content.

In his words;

“I have a confession to make, just in case, you know with the way girls are wilding and going gaga.” “Years ago, I slept naked on the bed and I don’t know if my nude or sex tape is out there. In case I wake up tomorrow and see my naked pictures online.” “I have already spoken to my girlfriend about it and we are expecting it. I lost contact with the lady, so in case she sees this video and she has my naked picture before you disgrace me, let me disgrace myself. My naked picture fit dey outside, God will see us through”,

SEE POST BELOW;