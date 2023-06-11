Muyiwa Awoniyi, the manager of Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems ,has stirred dating rumors with a birthday message to her.

Muyiwa took to Twitter to express his feelings for the singer, professing his love for her.

He described Tems as his twin, best friend, and all-around angel, and expressed his gratitude for having her in his life.

He stated that God knew what he was doing as he noted how they’ve been through so much already. Muyiwa assured Tems that they haven’t started yet.

“Happy birthday to my twin, best friend, and all-around angel. I’m so honored to have you in my life @temsbaby.

God knew exactly what he was doing. Been through so much already and we haven’t even started yet.

Have an amazing day love and see you”, He wrote.

See his post below: