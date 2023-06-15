Chef Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, is in for a pleasant surprise as she is about to receive a significant sum of money, amounting to N1 million, from a generous individual residing in the United States.

This exciting news was brought to light by influencer Maria Ude Nwachi, who revealed that the monetary pledge originated from her client. Maria even shared an email as evidence of the financial contribution.

The attached screenshot showcased the customer’s statement, expressing that the N1 million donation was a form of support for Chef Damilola’s remarkable endeavor to set a record in the Guinness Book of Records for the longest cooking hours achieved by an individual.

To address concerns raised by individuals about the possibility of the money being controlled by Chef Dammy’s pastor, Maria assured everyone that she would personally communicate with Chef Dammy before transferring the funds directly into her bank account.

On Wednesday, Chef Dammy successfully completed her impressive cook-a-thon, having dedicated a remarkable 120 hours to continuous cooking.

Reacting to the post, Ugwu Faustinus Kelly said: “We sabi waste money for this continent. Especially, Nigeria. “God abeg in next life, carry me go even if na Norway.”

Eze John said: “Like play like play, this Dammy girl don hammer, people wer dey call her all sorts of name, I hope say una dey see am. Congratulations girl, learn to follow your dreams not minding what people are saying.”

Queen Chima said: “God bless you ma, Maria Ude Nwachi . You always have a good heart for humanity, irrespective of tribe. “God bless the giver also. “Congratulations Dami. Naysayers can’t even stop you. Soar!!!”

“See Grace, I said it on my page….Big congratulations Dammy. “Haters will hug transformer and wait God to bless others before blessing them. “Positive energy activated.”

Sunday Paul said: “I know this your client in person, he is from ilupeju ekiti, the town that dammy just concluded her cooking. “His mum is from Ngwa in Abia state and father from ekiti, bro bamise is a generous man.”