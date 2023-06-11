A female podcaster has stirred reactions online after revealing that using an Android phone is a red flag.

She recently shared her thoughts on people who still use Android phones, saying that she would not want to be in a relationship with someone who owns one because it is a red flag.

She went on to elaborate on her point of view, implying that many others feel the same way.

In her words:

“But if you have an Andriod phone, red flag. A red flag immediately. Android phone… Do you have an Android? That’s a common thing, a lot of people say that. Something about Android phones just throws me off”

Upon hearing her stance, a colleague who was present during the podcast responded by suggesting that she sounded immature for considering the possibility of ending a relationship with someone she deeply loves simply because they use an Android phone.

Reacting to this, bi_bi_bee commented: “Stray bullet don hit android phone users😂😂 no wahala”

amaka.maya stated: “The irony is the real odogwus are the ones using the latest samsung phones, you see these small small boys with search iPhone 14, sis forget them, look at for those ones with the search Samsung folds, those are the actual odogwus. Speaking from experience ! 😂”

tuti_hairs wrote: “Thank God say i no follow your word na so i for lose better man because he dey use search Samsung that will buy your iPhone😂”

lucyamehlucious said: “The guy gave her the correct answer, you sound like you are 12, no need to say anything extra.”

carburetorcleaner stated: “Akuko ndi Mgbu”

i.karlis stated: “Samsung to the world 🌎 in my next life still Samsung call it anything u like , i will chose to buy the lowest Samsung instead of using the highest iphone , that’s my choice, and let me still tell u this 99% of the ladies that use IPhone don’t know anything about the phone the Goal is that apple that’s behind the phone 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 , i will still chose Samsung S10 plus to IPhone 14 and the future IPhone, sorry ma”

hott_kinky said: “Watching this from my Samsung and feeling so happy that the love of my life don’t think and will never think this way”

