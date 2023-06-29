Notable Nollywood actress, Ashabi Simple, who has a child with singer Portable, says she is unbothered when he posts pictures of his wife, Zainab, on social media.

In her defense, the aspiring actress stated that he is already married and has multiple children from previous relationships before meeting her.

Ashabi raised the question of who would assist her in caring for Portable if she were to succeed in driving away Zainab, as she alone cannot manage the responsibilities of the controversial singer.

Referring to him as her husband, she praised him for providing for her and acknowledged that many single men cannot accomplish half of what he does for her.

While expressing contentment with her current situation with the singer, Ashabi Simple vowed to stand by his side indefinitely.

Condemning the interfering online in-laws in a now-deleted video, she urged them to respect her position as one of the singer’s wives and allow her to be.

“My husband is married, he has baby mamas which I know of before being with him. Anytime he posts his wife I am not sad, because I know she is his wife.

If I pursue her who would be taking care of our husband? I can’t take care of him alone, he is our husband. I can’t send her away and besides I am not the first woman to get married to a married man.

I am not sad, I am happy that I have him. The single guys can’t even do half of what he is doing for me. God knows that my heart is happy and he would be my husband forever. God wouldn’t ruin his home for him or allow his wife leave cause I can’t take care of him myself.

I knew he was married before I entered an affair with him.

Online in-laws, what’s your problem that you’re telling me to leave someone’s husband alone? You don’t want me to be depressed but you’re in my comment section saying a lot of things”.