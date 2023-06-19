Popular Nollywood actress, Didi Ekanem has stated why she would marry a man like her colleague, Sylvester Madu, in a heartbeat.

Didi made this known while reacting to a recent video of Sylvester defending his hustle after he was spotted selling second-hand clothes in Enugu.

It will be recalled that a video of the actor showcasing his wares at a market in Enugu surfaced online over the weekend.

Sylvester while addressing his detractors revealed that he brought in some goods from overseas and personally chose to sell them because of his light schedule.

Reacting to his statement, actress Didi Ekanem showered the actor with praises for engaging in a legal business. She added that she would marry a man like him without thinking twice and would willingly join him in running his business.

“I have so much respect for you sir.. This is the type of man I can literally marry in a heartbeat and join him to knowing that I will sleep well at night,” she wrote.

