The alleged baby mama of the superstar Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido Adeleke, Anita Brown is set to release a diss track amidst pregnancy controversies.

It would be recalled that some weeks back, the American model called out Davido, exposing their romantic affair and how it led to a pregnancy.

While she hasn’t gotten any response from Davido, Anita Brown in a new development hit the studio to release a diss track.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anita shared a snippet of the diss track titled ‘Womanizer’ as she passionately sings along to it.

The lyrics of the song reads in part, “Everyone you’re married but I didn’t know. Tell me why you lied to me; tell me why you are trying me. Womanizer … Womanizer.”

The song has however generated heated debate among fans of the superstar singer.

Reacting…

twentyone_01 opined: “So all this while na her career she dey try get clout for??”

id_sammyy said: “Why all this? I thought both of them already reconciled?”

PaulSaidupaul28 wrote: “Make @davido repost am. at least that one go help with the child support small.. we rise by lifting others”

blackash31 said: “It’s clear shes trying to ride on the wave and cash out. Unfortunately nigerians and blogs are enabling her”

therealdaddymo1 opined: “She is really riding the clout wave. Wrap it up n**ga”

Watch the video below: