The alleged baby mama of the superstar Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido Adeleke, Anita Brown is set to release a diss track amidst pregnancy controversies.
It would be recalled that some weeks back, the American model called out Davido, exposing their romantic affair and how it led to a pregnancy.
While she hasn’t gotten any response from Davido, Anita Brown in a new development hit the studio to release a diss track.
Taking to her Instagram story, Anita shared a snippet of the diss track titled ‘Womanizer’ as she passionately sings along to it.
The lyrics of the song reads in part, “Everyone you’re married but I didn’t know. Tell me why you lied to me; tell me why you are trying me. Womanizer … Womanizer.”
The song has however generated heated debate among fans of the superstar singer.
Reacting…
twentyone_01 opined: “So all this while na her career she dey try get clout for??”
id_sammyy said: “Why all this? I thought both of them already reconciled?”
PaulSaidupaul28 wrote: “Make @davido repost am. at least that one go help with the child support small.. we rise by lifting others”
blackash31 said: “It’s clear shes trying to ride on the wave and cash out. Unfortunately nigerians and blogs are enabling her”
therealdaddymo1 opined: “She is really riding the clout wave. Wrap it up n**ga”
Watch the video below:
Anitta Brown teases a diss track for Davido titled “Womanizer”😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cLlWZNoJ78
— BASITO (@itzbasito) July 21, 2023
Discussion about this post