Following her husband’s public outburst, celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani breaks the quiet amid the rife marriage rumors.

Segun Wealth, the stylist’s husband, had revealed his difficulties finding real love, which had led to rumors of a divorce or split.

Nigerians who used social media to discuss the state of their marriages responded to Segun Wealth’s statement in a variety of ways.

Toyin Lawani addressed the rumors and reprimanded persons who engage in gossip, particularly when it involves unfavorable information about others.

Toyin highlighted her unshakeable commitment, saying that she chooses not to discuss the state of her marriage and won’t be misled or distracted by doubters.

In her words;

“Asin you people have time.

The way Bad news excites Nigerians still baffles me.

When people promote their businesses I don’t see you supporting.

but once they type something negative to get your attention you start spilling all the hate in your stomach 🤣🎼.

Kai such a disgusting era.

To even know how to beat you at your game is very easy.

They throw you bone , hoof hoof you jump epele.

Its water season guys and you must get wet by force, you must dance wait for it.

Too focused to be distracted”