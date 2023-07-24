Former Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Victoria Adeyele, popularly known as Vee Iye has expressed disgust at the ongoing All Stars show.

It was reported days back that the 8th edition of Big Brother Naija would kick off on the 23rd of July as an All-stars season.

This was announced during a media briefing on the 14th of July, 2023.

The show’s organizers revealed that the All stars season will feature past housemates from different seasons, and it will run for 70 days with the winner walking away with one hundred and twenty million naira grand prize, excluding other side attractions.

On Sunday night, media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu unveiled the housemate for the All Stars show.

The likes of Mercy Eke, Cross, Tolanibaj, White Money, Uriel Oputa, Adekunle, Ceec, Venita Akpofure, IK Onyema, Ilebaye, Seyi, Alex Unusual, Neo Akpofure, Angel Smith, Soma, Princess, Pere Egbi, Frodd, Doyin, and Kiddwaya had made it into the show.

Taking to the micro blogging platform Twitter, the reality TV star expressed disgust at seeing her colleagues return to the house for the second time.

She tweeted, “Uncontrollable disgust”.