Billionaire heiress, Cuppy, has been spotted enjoying a boat ride in Lagos with American rapper, Swae Lee, amidst rumors of her split with her British fiancé, Ryan Taylor.

Cuppy and Swae Lee were seen having a wonderful time on the boat with their friends and colleagues.

In the photos, the duo looked relaxed and happy as they cruised on the boat, and Swae Lee seemed to be enjoying his stay in Nigeria.

Cuppy, who has previously expressed her love for big boats, emphasized in her caption that it’s a fact she cannot lie about.

These pictures have sparked curiosity and excitement among fans, leaving many wondering about the nature of their relationship and whether Cuppy has indeed moved on from her previous engagement.

