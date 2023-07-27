It may seem as though all is not well between Afrobeats superstar singer, Davido and his personal logistics manager, Isreal DMW as he has unfollowed the fellow on Instagram a few hours after he publicly issued an apology to the Muslim community on his behalf.

Recall that the music star had provoked widespread criticism following the controversial music video of his newly signed artiste Logos Olori.

In the short video for the song titled ‘Jaye Lo’, some men dressed in white Jalabiya could be seen dancing in front of a mosque.

Although Davido took down the video on Monday, some Muslims still demanded a public apology from the singer.

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) also called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to probe Davido.

In the wake of the backlash, Isreal took to social media to apologise to the Muslim community on Tuesday.

The singer’s logistic manager said the video was purely for entertainment purposes, adding that they are “sorry for presenting it wrongly”.

“Let me specially apologise to my Muslim brothers and sisters, on the video my oga posted, as a result of him wanting to lift up somebody, which is one of his hubbies,” the now-deleted Instagram post reads.

“It was purely an entertainment effort wrongly presented. Make una no vex. Love you all.”

Although Davido has remained silent on the matter – despite the widespread backlash, however, checks showed that the singer unfollowed his aide on Instagram.

Isreal, on the other hand, is still following Davido on the social media platform.