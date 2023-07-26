Israel DMW, the manager of popular singer Davido, has apologized to Muslims on his boss’s behalf for the offensive music video he promoted.

On Saturday, July 22, public outrage erupted after the DMW boss shared a snippet of Logos Olori’s ‘Jaye Lo’ music video on his Twitter page.

The video, which has been viewed as a desecration of Islam, was widely condemned. Northern youths took to the streets to protest and vandalize banners with the singer’s face.

Amidst the whole controversy, Israel DMW has called for love to reign as he tenders an apology to the aggrieved.

According to Israel DMW, the music video had been an entertainment that had been presented wrongly and Davido had only wanted to help promote budding singer’s like he usually does.

Israel wrote…

“Let me specially apologise to my Muslims brothers and sisters, on the video my oga posted, as a result of him wanting to lift up somebody, which is one of his hubbies. It was purely an entertainment effort wrongly presented. Make una no vex. Love you all.”

See his post below…