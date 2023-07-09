Bella Okagbue, a reality celebrity, yells out in anger after discovering her luggage is gone after taking a flight from Nigeria to Athens for holiday, and she swears to expose the airline.

Following the frustrating experience, the BBNaija star vented on Twitter.

She revealed that she had gone on a vacation to Greece only to discover, after disembarking from the flight, that she can’t find her bags.

According to Bella, she has a lot of valuables in the bags, and would be forced to disclose the name of the airline if she doesn’t get any feedback from them.

She wrote:

“I’m not happy at all. How is it that i flew all the way from Nigeria to Athens only to get here and my luggage is nowhere to be found. Never arrived with me and is missing! I have valuables in there that I can’t afford to loose. I really shouldn’t be crying on vacation!

If I don’t get a positive feedback from them tomorrow, I will post the name of the airline. Godforbid I loose that suitcase!”