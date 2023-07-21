Sensational Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, shares an embarrassing experience after wearing ‘pants’ to a show in his early days in the music industry.

The ‘Terminator’ crooner made this known in an interview on the Ginger Yourself podcast where he revealed how he was booed.

The singer recounted how he decided to wear only pants like the late Afrobeats pioneer Fela to perform alongside nearly unclad ladies in an attempt to gain attention and popularity.

Asake, However, instead of achieving his intended goal, the move backfired spectacularly and was thrown off the stage.

He said:

“Before I got the attention, I strived till I graduated from the university. I strived for like [another] two years before people like accept me.

“So there’s this performance. I wanted to perform Fela, so I was on pants and saxophone. I packed like six girls on stage. I asked them to be half-naked. You know, one thing about Nigerians is that once people are naked, they just forget about all the thing that is happening and just focus. But these people [at the concert] stubborn o.

“Those girls just walked in, then me too. I just walked in majestically as a star boy. I did not know where the first clap come from. The audience was like, ‘No, no, no.’ Everybody, like 9,000 capacity, clapping that they don’t want it.”