Nigerian hip hop artiste, Tochukwu Ojogwu popularly known as Odumodublvck and fast-rising singer, Khaid on Friday, got into a supremacy battle on social media.

Both artiste are nominees in the Rookie of The Year category at the forthcoming 16th annual Headies Award and they traded words over who stood a chance to win.

It all started with Twitter influencer, Asiwaju Lerry asking social media users who will go home with the award if it were down to Khaid and Odumodublvck.

They were nominated alongside Eltee Skhillz, Bayanni, Guchi and Bloody Civilian, whose names were not mentioned in Lerry’s tweet.

“If Headies Rookie of the year was down to Khaid and Odumodu, who is winning?” he asked.

In response, Khaid argued that the stats and numbers speak for themselves and if people do the math, they’d see that he deserves it.

“Evian pass Evian, Check d numbers & do the math”, he tweeted.

The Declan Rice hitmaker who felt insulted by the tweet, threatened to give the singer a knock n the heard. “IF I KNOCK THAT YOUR HEAD.”

Shortly after, the ‘Anabella’ crooner used the rapper’s lyrics to insult him saying, “Ebelebe Runner…Na me be your father”

Khaid then took a swipe at people calling his lyrics weak, and advised them to work on themselves because their entire existence is insignificant.

He added; “It’s good that people learn to respect and work on themselves; those weak lyrics are performing better than your entire existence ‼️. 18 year old boy wey de tension una 💀”