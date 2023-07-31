A Nigerian woman went into a clothing store to buy something, but she was disappointed by what she saw.

The boutique employee was asleep on the floor when she arrived, and he was unaware that she was speaking to him.

She displayed the man lying down on the tiles with a pillow under his head as if he were at home in a social media video.

The lady, who found the situation amusing, claimed that merchants frequently moan about not having clients on a daily basis, only for the man she saw to be dozing off while a client waited for him.

Watch the video below:

Reacting ovickcity said; “Hello there…Step into a world of breathtaking artistry! Discover a collection of stunning and thought-provoking artworks that will captivate your imagination. Embark on a visual journey by visiting my page and witness the awe-inspiring beauty firsthand. Don’t miss out on experiencing the power of artistic creativity!❤️❤️❤️”

la_dutchezz; “This is foolish , let me rest do u know if he has been up and hustling all day. If u want to buy wake him and buy wats with the video.”

midesurprises_; “But why ??? Why did you deem it sensible to post this or even make a video ! The guy might have been up since 4am ! Why can you just knock loudly or wake him ! E pass one dress you wan buy ? Imagine his boss sees this now !!!! Even him , do you know how he would feel !!!! Let’s be adding sense in everything we are doingoh !!! Omo nawa oh”

b.e.r.r.i.e_j.u.i.c.e; “He’s probably tired You don’t know how much work he has done Sometimes I sleep in my shop too it doesn’t mean I’m lazy or unserious.. It’s not easy to hold down a business madam everything is not content” 🌚