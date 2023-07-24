A Nigerian lady, known as @lani_oe, shared a heart-wrenching experience after her lecturer harshly criticized and marked up her diligently prepared school project with red pen markings.

In her emotional video, @lani_oe revealed that she had used up all her savings to print the project, only to have it seemingly torn apart by the lecturer’s corrections.

The distress and bewilderment on her face are evident as she grapples with the unexpected outcome of her project submission.

The video has garnered significant attention, drawing sympathy and reactions from viewers who empathize with @lani_oe’s situation.

Many Nigerian students, who have faced similar challenges in their academic journeys, resonate with her emotional outpouring.

In the clip, the young lady is seen in her hostel, holding her head in disbelief, trying to understand what she might have done wrong to receive such a harsh evaluation from her lecturer.

