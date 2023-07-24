Drama as man lashes out at his younger brother for sleeping with a woman in his bed despite having his own room.

When his younger brother brought a woman home and led her to his room, the man was apparently away.

The man entered the room and caught them while they were in the middle of something.

He made it clear that what most incensed him was the fact that the younger brother had the temerity to invite a woman into his room.

He called him out on his impudence and disparaged the looks of the woman he had brought home.

The younger brother could be seen bending over humbly as the older brother continued to be furious with him.

Watch the video below: