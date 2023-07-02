Popular Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has shared the distressing story of how she was physically and verbally abused by her ex-husband.

The Nollywood thespian opened up about her experience during a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

The mother of one said she got married when she was only 22 years old, and she was so young and naïve. She recalled how her ex-husband didn’t see himself as her friend but rather as her ‘Lord’.

She also recounted an incident where he physically attacked her and forcefully dipped her head in a bowl of water because he thought she was cheating on him.

In her words,

“I was young, I no know anything. I was a mumu. I was 22 when I got married. My husband told me that ‘I’m not your friend, I’m your lord’.

“His [my ex-husband’s] uncle called me when I was in the clinic. I was receiving treatment because the night before, they tied me up. I went through a lot the night before. So, I just said this is the end before I will die. I fasted. Ulcer nearly killed me. Fasting, praying.

See all those CIA films wey they go put person head inside.”

Media personality, Chude Jidenwo asked; “so there was physical abuse”

She said:

“Wetin dey break person bone? Wetin dey carry person go hospital wey dem put oxygen for your nose?

“As tall as you are now, he [my ex-husband] is very… I don’t like short men. I like big people, I want to feel protected [laughs]. So, that kind one blow like this. If he slaps sef, shu!”