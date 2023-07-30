Nasboi, a popular comedian and skit creator, buried his only brother after he died at the age of 20.

The content creator revealed on his Instagram page yesterday that he had lost his only brother to the cold hands of death.

He had posted a tearful photo of himself after weeping over the unexpected death of his younger brother, who had only lived two decades.

Nasboi has laid his brother to rest. A video online shows the skit maker still deeply saddened and crying over his brother’s death.

The coffin containing the brother’s lifeless body could be seen being lowered into the ground by friends and family who had gathered around for the burial.

