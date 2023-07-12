Controversial street-hop musician, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable, bought a car for the newest talent signed to Zeh Nation, Young Duu.

A trending video shows when the Zazuu celebrity presented Young Duu a second hand Honda and this sparked discussion on social media sites.

He chose to thank the young man for being devoted and hoped that he would continue on that route. There was a crowd that gathered to celebrate during the official handing of the car keys from Portable to Young Duu.

Some commenters argued that Portable could still retrieve the car from his signee if he misbehaves while others pondered why he got a reasonably used car that would certainly need frequent mechanical work, since he could afford a G-wagon.

Watch the video below:

cassandramichelle__; Sha don’t misbehave because that car must be collected back 😂😂

motoadeni; The boy and mechanic Na 5 and 6 now 😂

kim_d_actor; Brand New Fairly Used 2nd Hand😭😭😭😭😭

big_davee1; Go find one mechanic Marry like this oo😂😂😂

moneymedia7; Some people just need to have more.. they know how to bless people… 🙌🙌 bros u try jooor..