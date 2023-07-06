Popular actress, Regina Daniels has shown support for her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko as he assumes office in Abuja.

She took to social media to share a video of her husband in his immaculate native attire stepping into the Red Chamber in Abuja.

The proud mother of two encouraged her husband as she noted that the people he’s representing are solidly behind him.

She wrote, “The journey to a refined Anioma has just begun. as their very own assumes the office of the senate representing Anioma, Delta north, Delta state, and Nigeria at large. I believe in the people’s choice and in your capabilities. We, the Anioma people, are solidly behind you. Ride on

Dike Anioma.”