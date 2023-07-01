Nigerian singer, Peruzzi has lashed out at Davido’s alleged side chick, Anita Brown and Kemi Olunloyo for accusing him of having an affair with Chioma Rowland.

Recall that years back, Peruzzi was accused of sleeping with Chioma during her on-and-off with Davido.

Bringing up the old issue, Anita stated that she is not impressed by Davido and Chioma’s ‘off and on relationship’.

She also accused Chioma of sleeping with Peruzzi. The entrepreneur suggested that Davido’s cousin, Clarks Adeleke, might have slept with her too.

Reacting to this, Peruzzi shut down the allegation, calling Anita Brown a dullard.

According to him, Investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo was feeding her with lies.

The singer laid curses on her generation as he dared her to a face-to-face conversation.

He wrote;

“Olodo Na Olodo, No be by location. Aunty K don dey clock 97 years but no shame. A mugu at 97. Old ekwensu.

I no dey do phone interview. Na face-to-face so that I go head-butt you if need be at any point in time.

Been running about with the same old shit for years now. Na God go punish your gene.

You whine gen finish, you dey vex say e on”.

