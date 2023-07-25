Former Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem housemate, Tacha Akide simply known as Tacha, has revealed how she invested $30K, a rough estimate of 23.7 million naira to enhance her teeth.

She made this known while speaking as the host of the Big Friday Show, hosted by popular influencer, Caramel Plugg on Cool FM Nigeria, Lagos.

The controversial reality TV star talked about how celebrities are frequently met with doubt from their fans when they disclose the substantial sums they spend to uphold their lifestyles.

In her words:

“You know the fans, if there is something they want to believe, if you like; be showing them the truth, they won’t believe it [sic].

“And that is okay. Do you get what I mean? No be broke people dey do body na. So, if you said I’ve done it, that’s cool.

“I just did arm surgery. I kind of like took off fat. And then I fixed my teeth too. They were just like the only two procedures I did. $10k in my mouth. No, wait, it’s actually $30k. I’m mixing it up.”