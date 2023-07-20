A woman with the handle @kathyponi detailed a traumatic incident at a nearby nail shop in a video that has since gone viral on the TikTok app, vowing never to go back after being dubbed “charcoal.”

Netizens have shown a great deal of fury and pity in response to the video, denouncing the rude actions of the nail salon personnel.

@kathyponi revealed her ordeal on a recent trip to the nail shop in the heartbreaking video.

She said that the shop’s female employees made rude and disparaging remarks to her because they thought she couldn’t comprehend Luganda, their native tongue.

She narrated how they reportedly dubbed her as “charcoal” using the words “Ono alinga amanda,” a term that immensely affected her mentally.

Regardless of the insult, @kathyponi stated that she loved the nails she got during her visit.

In her words;

“So I went to this nail shop today, and the women there talking about me thinking I don’t understand Luganda. Saying “Ono alinga amanda”(this one is like charcoal)”. I almost cried look at my eyes.”

Watch the video;